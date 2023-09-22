Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh, also known as Shubh, is currently facing a significant backlash over a controversial social media post. This controversy comes at a time when there is diplomatic tension between India and Canada.

Meanwhile, the rapper's 'Still Rollin India tour' has been canceled due to allegations of his support for the Khalistan cause.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Shubhneet Singh expressed deep disappointment at the cancellation of his India tour. He mentioned that he had been diligently preparing for this tour for the past two months and was eagerly looking forward to performing in India.

Taking to his page on Instagram, the rapper posted, "As a young rapper-singer hailing from Punjab, it was my life's dream to put my music on an international dais. But the recent happenings have tumbled my hard work and progress, and I wanted to say a few words to express my dismay and sorrow."

"I'm extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India. I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people. The preparations were in full swing and I was practicing with my heart and soul for the last two months. And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans," he added in his post.

Terming India as his country, he said his "ancestors and Gurus did not blink an eye" when it came to making sacrifices for the country's freedom.

"India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn't even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi," he added in his Instagram post.

In response to the controversy surrounding his earlier post that had sparked anger, Shubhneet explained that his original intention was to offer prayers for Punjab due to reports of electricity shutdowns in the state. He emphasized that he did not have any intention of causing offence or hurting anyone's feelings.

The singer expressed that the accusations made against him had a profound impact on him, affecting him deeply.

Additionally, it was announced by BookMyShow on Wednesday that Shubhneet's 'Still Rollin Tour for India' had been cancelled.

In a post shared on X, BookMyShow stated, “Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction."