Ticket-booking app faces backlash for hosting singer accused of supporting Khalistan movement. Virat Kohli unfollows singer on Instagram. India-Canada diplomatic tensions escalate. Singer's tour cancelled.
Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh, also known as Shubh, is currently facing a significant backlash over a controversial social media post. This controversy comes at a time when there is diplomatic tension between India and Canada.
The ticket-booking app faced a social media backlash for hosting a singer who had been branded as an alleged sympathizer of the Khalistani movement in the aftermath of his earlier controversial post.
Earlier, on Wednesday, #UninstallBookMyShow started trending on X with some users calling Shubh a 'Khalistani'.
The rapper had posted a distorted map of India on his Instagram stories with the caption "Pray for Punjab," which was a likely trigger for the controversy.
Reportedly, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli unfollowed Shubhneet on Instagram in response to the backlash.
The diplomatic relations between India and Canada became strained when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Monday, accused the Indian government of being involved in the fatal shooting of wanted Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This accusation further escalated tensions between the two countries.
India, however, rejected the allegations levelled by the Trudeau administration, terming them "absurd" and "motivated".
