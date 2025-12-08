Canada's Air Transat to suspend flights from 8 December following strike notice from pilots union ALPA

The Canadian leisure carrier called the strike notice 'premature' given the progress at the bargaining table and said it had proposed compromises, including a 59% salary increase over five years and improvements to working conditions.

Published8 Dec 2025, 01:13 AM IST
Image showing commercial airline pilots. For representational purposes.(Pexels)

Canada's Air Transat will gradually suspend flights between December 8 and 9 following a 72-hour strike notice from ALPA, the union representing the company's 700 pilots, Canada-listed tour operator Transat AT said on Sunday.

Air Transat pilots could begin the strike as early as 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 10, Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said in a statement.

The Canadian leisure carrier called the strike notice “premature” given the progress at the bargaining table and said it had proposed compromises, including a 59% salary increase over five years and improvements to working conditions.

"There is still time to avoid a strike but unless significant progress is made at the bargaining table, we will strike if that's what it takes to achieve a modern contract," said Bradley Small, chair of the Air Transat Master Executive Council.

Air Transat is working with the union to reach a deal and avoid a walkout, but will fully halt operations by December 9 to prevent passengers and crews from being stranded, Transat AT said.

Transat AT Inc offers air travel under the Air Transat brand.

