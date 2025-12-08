Canada's Air Transat to suspend flights from 8 December following strike notice from pilots union ALPA

Canada's Air Transat will gradually suspend flights between December 8 and 9 following a 72-hour strike notice from ALPA, the union representing the company's 700 pilots, Canada-listed tour operator Transat AT said on Sunday.
Air Transat pilots could begin the strike as early as 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 10, Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said in a statement.
The Canadian leisure carrier called the strike notice “premature” given the progress at the bargaining table and said it had proposed compromises, including a 59% salary increase over five years and improvements to working conditions.
"There is still time to avoid a strike but unless significant progress is made at the bargaining table, we will strike if that's what it takes to achieve a modern contract," said Bradley Small, chair of the Air Transat Master Executive Council.
Air Transat is working with the union to reach a deal and avoid a walkout, but will fully halt operations by December 9 to prevent passengers and crews from being stranded, Transat AT said.
Transat AT Inc offers air travel under the Air Transat brand.
Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
