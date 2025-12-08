Canada's Air Transat to suspend flights from 8 December following strike notice from pilots union ALPA

Canada's Air Transat will gradually suspend flights between December 8 and 9 following a 72-hour strike notice from ALPA, the union representing the company's 700 pilots, Canada-listed tour operator Transat AT said on Sunday.

Air Transat pilots could begin the strike as early as 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 10, Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said in a statement.

The Canadian leisure carrier called the strike notice “premature” given the progress at the bargaining table and said it had proposed compromises, including a 59% salary increase over five years and improvements to working conditions.

Advertisement

"There is still time to avoid a strike but unless significant progress is made at the bargaining table, we will strike if that's what it takes to achieve a modern contract," said Bradley Small, chair of the Air Transat Master Executive Council.

Also Read | Govt directs all airlines to strictly adhere to fare caps amid IndiGo crisis

Air Transat is working with the union to reach a deal and avoid a walkout, but will fully halt operations by December 9 to prevent passengers and crews from being stranded, Transat AT said.

Transat AT Inc offers air travel under the Air Transat brand.