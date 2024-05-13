Canada's biggest gold heist: Indian-origin man arrested in CAD 22 million theft case after he lands from India
An Indian-origin man has been arrested in Canada in connection with the biggest gold heist from Toronto airport in the history of Ottawa after a suspect landed in the country from India
An Indian-origin man has been arrested in Canada in connection with the biggest gold heist from Toronto airport in the history of Ottawa after a suspect landed in the country from India, reported India Today on Monday.