An Indian-origin man has been arrested in Canada in connection with the biggest gold heist from Toronto airport in the history of Ottawa after a suspect landed in the country from India, reported India Today on Monday.

The report said the arrest of Archit Grover, 36, comes nearly a month after the capture of nine individuals implicated in the sensational gold and cash robbery from Toronto Pearson International Airport in April 2023.

Earlier in April 2023, an air cargo container—having 6,600 bars of pure gold, weighing 400 kilogrammes worth over $20 million, was stolen from a secure storage facility by using fake documents. The cargo container had arrived on a Canada-bound flight from Zurich, Switzerland. After it landed at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, the cargo was offloaded and transported to a safe location, soon after which it was reported missing.

"On April 17, 2023, at 3:56 pm a flight landed at Pearson International Airport from Zurich, Switzerland, with a cargo containing 6600 bars of .9999% pure gold, weighing 400 kilograms, valued at over $20 million and CAD 2.5 million worth in foreign currency. Shortly after landing, it was offloaded and transported to a separate location on airport property," India Today quoted Peel Regional Police as saying.

“This story is a sensational one and one which, probably, we jokingly say, belongs in a Netflix series," Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah added.

During the probe, investigators arrested and charged Grover at Pearson International Airport as he flew in from India.

As per PTI report, there was a Canada-wide arrest warrant against Grover for alleged theft of over 5,000 Canadian dollars and conspiracy to commit an indictable criminal act. He is also being indicted in the United States for firearm-related charges, the report added.

The report further said Simran Preet Panesar, a 31-year-old man from Brampton, a former Air Canada employee, who was employed at the time of the theft and Arsalan Chaudhary, with no fixed address are still missing and Canada-wide warrants are still issued for them.

The theft was reported to the Canadian Police on April 18, 2023, following the cargo's arrival in Zurich, Switzerland

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!