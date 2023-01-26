Canada’s Freeland faces big spending demands and darker economic outlook

Canada’s Freeland faces big spending demands and darker economic outlook3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 12:52 AM IST
Freeland reiterated a promise not to stoke inflation that could force the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates even higher, but also acknowledged that spending requests are mounting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s finance minister is facing significant pressure to spend more on clean-energy subsidies and health care, even as a possible recession looms.
