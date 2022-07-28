Canada's Immigration dept modernize anti-racism strategy following criticism

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada document released earlier this week suggested that the department needs to be more open-minded and self critical in response to such criticisms.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Canada's Immigration Department, in an official statement, said that it has revamped its anti-racism strategy after facing criticism during the Ukrainian refugee crisis. However, the groups who represented refugees said that it is unclear what will change for people who have faith on the system.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Canada's Immigration Department, in an official statement, said that it has revamped its anti-racism strategy after facing criticism during the Ukrainian refugee crisis. However, the groups who represented refugees said that it is unclear what will change for people who have faith on the system.
The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada document released earlier this week suggested that the department needs to be more open-minded and self critical in response to such criticisms.
The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada document released earlier this week suggested that the department needs to be more open-minded and self critical in response to such criticisms.
In a press statement as quoted by The Canadian Press, Janet Dench, executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees said despite knowing that there are a lot of good intentions and initiatives, it is not clear that what this upgradation in anti-racism strategy will lead to?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a press statement as quoted by The Canadian Press, Janet Dench, executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees said despite knowing that there are a lot of good intentions and initiatives, it is not clear that what this upgradation in anti-racism strategy will lead to?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The strategic document says that a very little consultation was done with groups outside the government on this update, and more will be done in 2023. Dench said that he was consulted , along with the National Settlement and Integration Council, but the focus of federal immigration department appeared to be on racism in the workplace.
The strategic document says that a very little consultation was done with groups outside the government on this update, and more will be done in 2023. Dench said that he was consulted , along with the National Settlement and Integration Council, but the focus of federal immigration department appeared to be on racism in the workplace.
Pointing out at an independent employee survey, the strategy revealed that workers experienced microaggressions and discrimination in recruitment as well as promotion process at the workplace. In response to this survey, Dench suggested that the department also needs to address the problems being faced by the applicants.
Pointing out at an independent employee survey, the strategy revealed that workers experienced microaggressions and discrimination in recruitment as well as promotion process at the workplace. In response to this survey, Dench suggested that the department also needs to address the problems being faced by the applicants.
She said, “It's very discouraging for us that years have been spent on discussing these issues, but it seems that those have not been picked up at all or identified as a particular issue for the department."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She said, “It's very discouraging for us that years have been spent on discussing these issues, but it seems that those have not been picked up at all or identified as a particular issue for the department."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jenny Kwan, NDP immigration critic said that the language in the document of this strategy is quite positive, but it seems that it does not have any immediate action plan. She cited an example of speakers from Africa, South America and Asia who are planning to attend a major AIDS conference in Montreal but have been denied visas because the Canadian government doesn’t believe they’ll return home after the event.
Jenny Kwan, NDP immigration critic said that the language in the document of this strategy is quite positive, but it seems that it does not have any immediate action plan. She cited an example of speakers from Africa, South America and Asia who are planning to attend a major AIDS conference in Montreal but have been denied visas because the Canadian government doesn’t believe they’ll return home after the event.
In a bid to ban the systemic racism at the workplace, the strategy lays out various plans, including beginning the anti-racism training, career development programs for Black and racialized employees, and hiring to improve representation at all levels of the department.
In a bid to ban the systemic racism at the workplace, the strategy lays out various plans, including beginning the anti-racism training, career development programs for Black and racialized employees, and hiring to improve representation at all levels of the department.