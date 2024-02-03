Canada's Intelligence agency report flags India as ‘foreign threat’, urges ‘need to protect…’
Canadian Security Intelligence Service's declassified document reveals that India has been marked as 'foreign interference threat' in Canadian elections. India is accused of election interference in Canada for the first time, joining China and Russia facing charges of meddling in Canadian politics.
