Canada's massive network outage hits police, banks and cashless payments

According to media reports, the police in several Canadian cities including the capital Ottawa and Toronto came out with a warning that people were unable to call 911 for emergencies due to the outage. Montreal also said its municipal services line was down. Meanwhile around the country, Rogers customers complained about not being able to make calls or use the internet. Several major banks said money transfers and cashless payments could not be processed. Telephone and online banking, as well as ATM withdrawals, were also affected, according to AFP report.