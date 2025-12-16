Canada’s new citizenship by descent rule take effect – What Bill C-3 means for Indians

Canada has enacted long-awaited reforms to its citizenship law, reshaping how citizenship by descent applies to families living abroad. With Bill C-3 now in force, thousands who were previously excluded may finally be recognised as Canadian citizens — including many with ties to India.

Canada’s citizenship framework entered a new chapter as Bill C-3, An Act to Amend the Citizenship Act (2025) formally took effect. The reforms aim to modernise citizenship by descent, address constitutional concerns, and reflect the realities of globally mobile Canadian families. For communities with deep migration links to Canada, including Indians and people of Indian origin, the changes may carry significant implications.

What has changed in Canadian citizenship law? At the heart of the reform is a decisive move away from rigid, outdated rules that had prevented many people from acquiring or retaining Canadian citizenship. Under the new law, individuals born before 15 December 2025 who would have been citizens but for the first-generation limit or other historical restrictions are now deemed Canadian citizens.

They are eligible to apply for official proof of citizenship without submitting a new application.

In parallel, the law creates a forward-looking pathway. Canadian parents who were themselves born or adopted abroad can now pass citizenship to their children born or adopted outside Canada on or after the law’s coming into force, provided they demonstrate a “substantial connection” to Canada.

Why was Canada citizenship reform necessary? The reforms follow years of legal and political pressure surrounding the so-called first-generation limit, introduced in 2009. This rule barred citizenship by descent for children born abroad to Canadian parents who were also born or adopted outside Canada.

In December 2023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that key elements of this limit were unconstitutional. The federal government chose not to appeal, acknowledging that the law produced unfair outcomes for children of Canadians living abroad. Interim measures were introduced, but Bill C-3 now embeds these changes permanently in statute.

Who are the “Lost Canadians”? Canada’s first Citizenship Act of 1947 contained provisions that unintentionally stripped citizenship from some individuals or prevented others from acquiring it altogether. Subsequent amendments in 2009 and 2015 restored citizenship to most of those affected, commonly referred to as “Lost Canadians”. Around 20,000 people came forward to seek proof of citizenship following those reforms.

Bill C-3 builds on that legacy by addressing remaining gaps and clarifying citizenship status for families across generations.

Will Indians and people of Indian origin benefit? India is among the largest source countries for Canadian migrants, students and expatriate professionals. Thousands of Canadians of Indian origin live, work and raise families outside Canada, including in India itself. For such families, the new rules may be transformative.

Children born abroad to Canadian parents who were previously blocked by the first-generation limit may now qualify for citizenship — particularly where parents can show meaningful ties to Canada through residence, education, employment or other connections. Those born before the cut-off date who were excluded under earlier rules may also now be recognised as citizens and seek formal documentation.

What does the Canada government say? The Canada government has framed the reforms as a reflection of modern family life and global mobility. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab said:

“These changes to our citizenship law reflect how Canadian families live today. Many Canadians choose to study abroad, travel to experience another culture, or relocate for family or personal reasons and still have a meaningful connection to our country. This new legislation strengthens the bond between Canadians at home and around the world, and reaffirms the values we hold as a nation.”

Advocacy groups have also welcomed the changes. Don Chapman, founder of the Lost Canadians, told news agency PTI:

“By updating the Citizenship Act to reflect the global mobility of modern Canadian families, the federal government has made access to citizenship more fair and reasonable.”

What happens next for applicants? With the amendments now in force, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will process citizenship certificate applications under the new rules. Importantly, individuals who applied under interim measures do not need to reapply.