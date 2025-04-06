Canada parliament on lockdown as man barricades himself inside, police ask people to ‘lock all doors and hide’

The Canadian Parliament went into lockdown on Saturday after a man barricaded himself inside, prompting authorities to urge the public to ‘hide’.

Ottawa Police and Parliamentary Protective Services arrived at the East Block of Parliament Hill on Wellington Street just before 3 p.m. However, alert was issued at 2.45 p.m asking people inside to “seek shelter in the nearest room. Close and lock all doors and hide,” as per a report by CTV News.

The East Block holds the offices of senators and their staff, according to a government web page. Parliament is currently dissolved because of the federal election.

Responding to the crisis, Ottawa Police posted on X, There is an ongoing police operation on Parliament Hill at the moment. Please avoid the area. There is no further information. Updates to follow.

“Officers are on scene at Parliament Hill for a barricaded man in the area of East block. There is a large police presence in the area. East block has been evacuated. There are no known injuries and police continue to deal with an individual in this ongoing incident that began just before 3 p.m. Please avoid the area and follow the direction of officers. Road closures remain in place on Wellington St. from Bank Street to Sussex Drive,” it added

‘Stay Safe Ottawa,’ - Large police presence remain in the area Police have cleared the area and evacuated everyone. An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson says it has crews on standby at the scene but directed further questions to police.

Meanwhile, Canadian Senator Patrick Brazeau said on X, "Stay Safe Ottawa" along with a photo of the startling alert.

Law enforcement sources told Global News that the situation is under control, but the lockdown will stay in place for now. Police are handling the incident as a "potential worst-case scenario" to keep the area safe.

Road closures remain in place on Wellington St. from Bank Street to Sussex Drive, police said.