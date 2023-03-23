Canada's population breaks its own record as international migration surges2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Canada's population: As per the government statistical agency, international migration accounted for nearly all of the growth at 95.9%
The population of Canada has broken its own record this time. According to the data from Statistics Canada, the country's population has increased by more than a million people for the first time in history in 2022 due to a surge in immigrants and temporary residents.
