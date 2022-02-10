Canada's population growth ranks highest among G7 thanks to immigration

The newly-released findings revealed by Canada's national statistics office states that despite slowing down during the onset of the pandemic which stalled population growth from a record high in 2019 to its lowest growth rate in a century in 2020, Canada's pace of population growth has picked up pace as it becomes the highest among the G7 countries.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday that population reached nearly 37 million in 2021, growing almost twice as fast as the world's other largest developed economies thanks to record immigration.

This means that the population in Canada has grown by 5.2% since 2016, exceeding the growth rates recorded by Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. Additionally, Canada's rate ranks seventh among G20 countries, behind Mexico and Australia and on par with India

Here are the key highlights

Immigration continues to be the main driver of population growth for most provinces and territories. The population of the Maritimes grew at a faster pace than the Prairies for the first time since the 1940s. The Statistics Canada said in a statement unveiling its census figures for the 2016-2021 period, "one thing that has not changed from five years ago is that Canada remains the fastest growing country in the G7. Most of that growth is attributable to more people arriving here from around the world to start a new life."

Approximately 1.8 million more people were calling Canada home in 2021 compared with five years earlier, with four in five of these having immigrated to Canada since 2016, the national statistics office said.

The country counted 1.8 million more inhabitants than in 2016 and 80% of them were newcomers, "arriving here from around the world to start a new life," the agency said.

Canada's population grew at almost twice the rate of every other G7 country from 2016 to 2021, rising 5.2% from 2016, exceeding the growth rates recorded by Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. But after peaking in 2019, Canada's growth rate was slowed by the pandemic, as border restrictions curbed immigration.

The country's population grew just 0.4% in 2020, its slowest pace since World War I. But by mid-2021, growth had returned to pre-pandemic levels, with a sharp increase in immigration since April.

While the pandemic slowed the movement of people around the world, immigration still contributed to Canada's population growing by 0.4% in 2020, the fastest pace of growth in the G7 for similar periods. By way of comparison, the population of the United States rose by 0.1% from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, the agency said.

Additionally, like most other G7 countries, Canada's population growth from 2016 to 2021 was largely attributable to immigration, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the population gain over this period, while one-fifth was due to natural increase.

It is interesting to note that Canada's population growth has largely been driven by immigration since the 1990s as Canadian couples, like those in other G7 countries, are having fewer children on average than ever before. Immigration targets for permanent and temporary immigrants have also risen since 2015. The share of population growth due to natural increase has been falling in Canada because of population aging and lower fertility.





