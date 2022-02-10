Canada's population growth ranks highest among G7 thanks to immigration

Immigration continues to be the main driver of population growth for most provinces and territories. The population of the Maritimes grew at a faster pace than the Prairies for the first time since the 1940s. The Statistics Canada said in a statement unveiling its census figures for the 2016-2021 period, "one thing that has not changed from five years ago is that Canada remains the fastest growing country in the G7. Most of that growth is attributable to more people arriving here from around the world to start a new life."