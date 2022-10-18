Canada's Quebec, British Columbia issue invitations for provincial immigration

Canada's Quebec, British Columbia issue invitations for provincial immigration2 min read . 08:11 PM IST
Canada's Quebec and British Columbia have issued invitations to apply to candidates through provincial immigration programs in October, this week.
Canada provinces with the exception of Quebec and Nunavut, operate their own provincial nomination programs (PNPs). The interested candidates may be invited to apply for a provincial nomination.
Provincial nomination is not the same as a permanent residence, it can act as the first step towards gaining permanent residence from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
Quebec’s immigration programs are administered by the province and are different from Canada’s immigration programs. Quebec is the only province that has control over all economic class immigrants.
The provincial nomination programs accounts for over 80,000 PR admissions per year. It began in 1998 and the steady increase in the number of PNP admissions in Canada each year is because the federal and provincial governments consider it an effective tool to promote the economic development of the country outside of the provinces and urban centres with already high immigrant populations.
Quebec invited 1,195 skilled workers to apply for permanent selection on September 29. Candidates had to have profiles in the Arrima Expression of Interest system with scores of at least 597 points. This is the twelfth draw Quebec has held in 2022 and the third draw in the month of September.
The invitations were issued by the Ministère de l’Immigration, de la Francisation et de l’Intégration (MIFI) to immigration candidates applying under the Quebec Regular Skilled Worker Program (QSWP). Those who are invited to apply for permanent selection by Quebec have a maximum of 60 days to submit their application and pay processing fees.
In British Columbia, more than 364 candidates were invited on October 12. The province invited 320 candidates in a general draw. The invitations were issued to candidates in the Skilled Worker and International Graduates categories and included Express Entry candidates.
