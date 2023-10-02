Canada's record-breaking wildfire season leaves devastation in its wake
Canada's fire season this year has been described as ‘never before seen’, with a record-breaking 18 million hectares burned and over 200,000 people evacuated. The fires have had huge long-term consequences, devastating the forest landscape and contributing to climate change.
When scientists started pouring over data to assess Canada's fire season this year, they struggled to find the right superlatives. "Never before seen," was thrown around, as was "exceptional in scale, duration" and “huge long-term consequences."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message