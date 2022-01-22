Canada-US border tragedy: Govt expresses shock; man charged with human smuggling

Canada-US border tragedy: Govt expresses shock; man charged with human smuggling2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2022, 10:30 AM IST
- The heartbreaking incident took place this week wherein a family of four Indians, including a baby, has died from exposure to extreme cold weather on the Canadian side of the border with the US in an apparent human smuggling operation
- A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard