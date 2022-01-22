Canada-US border tragedy: Govt expresses shock; man charged with human smuggling

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed shock over reports that four Indian nationals, including an infant, have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. "Shocked by the report that four Indian nationals, including an infant, have lost their lives at the Canada-US border," Jaishankar tweeted.

“Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation," he said. India's High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria described the incident as a "grave tragedy".

"An Indian consular team is travelling today from @IndiainToronto to Manitoba to coordinate and help. We will work with Canadian authorities to investigate these disturbing events," he said.

Indian envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu described it as an unfortunate and tragic incident.

"We are in touch with US authorities on their ongoing investigation. A consular team from @IndiainChicago is travelling today to Minnesota to coordinate and provide any assistance required," he tweeted.

The heartbreaking incident took place this week wherein a family of four Indians, including a baby, has died from exposure to extreme cold weather on the Canadian side of the border with the US in an apparent human smuggling operation.

A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard.

Steve Shand, 47, was charged Thursday with human smuggling after seven Indian nationals were found in the US and the discovery of the bodies, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

As per the US court, one of the people spent a significant amount of money to come to Canada with a fraudulent student visa.

“The investigation into the death of the four individuals in Canada is ongoing along with an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation of which Shand is suspected of being a part," John Stanley, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, said in court documents.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the incident "mind-blowing" Traffickers took advantage of their desire to build a better life, he said.

"This is why we are doing everything we can to discourage people from trying to cross the border in irregularly or illegal ways," the prime minister said.

Officials in both countries said it is more common to see crossings north from the US into Canada. Border crossings into Canada on foot increased in 2016 following the election of former US President Donald Trump.

