‘Canada’s charges against India had poor credibility at UNGA’
Mukesh Aghi, CEO, US India Strategic Partnership Forum, who was at the UN General Assembly session, said the noise around Canada’s allegations had largely died down.
NEW DELHI : The credibility of the Canadian government’s allegations made regarding India’s involvement in the killing of a pro-Khalistan leader remains poor, said US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) CEO Mukesh Aghi. Aghi, who was at the UN General Assembly session, said the noise around Canada’s allegations had largely died down. In an interview, he stated that the US has chosen to remain largely silent on the allegations given its sizeable political and economic interests in India. Edited excerpts: