Canadian dollar climbs to 10-day high on US election recalibration

CANADA-FOREX/:CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 10-day high on US election recalibration

Reuters
Published5 Nov 2024, 01:29 AM IST
Canadian dollar climbs to 10-day high on US election recalibration
Canadian dollar climbs to 10-day high on US election recalibration

*

Canadian dollar gains 0.4% against the greenback

*

Touches its strongest level since Oct. 25 at 1.3876

*

Price of US oil settles 2.85% higher

*

Ten-year yield eases 3.9 basis points

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a 10-day high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and investors reassessed the likely outcome of Tuesday's U.S. presidential and congressional elections.

The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3895 per U.S. dollar, or 71.97 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Oct. 25 at 1.3876.

"The Canadian dollar is outperforming the dollar in line with a recalibration of odds on a Republican sweep in tomorrow's U.S. election," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay. Republican former President Donald Trump, who is in a neck-and-neck race with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency, has proposed sweeping tariffs on imported goods. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States.

Analysts say that tariffs and other proposed measures could boost U.S. inflation, reducing prospects of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The U.S. central bank will announce its latest interest rate decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Thursday. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as investors exited from positions that have benefited from speculation Trump is more likely to win the White House.

Speculators have raised their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest level since mid-August, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Oct. 29, net short positions had increased to 167,499 contracts from 140,631 in the prior week. The BC Maritime Employers Association said it would lock out workers on Monday at the Port of Vancouver in Western Canada after a negotiating deadline passed, potentially disrupting exports of coal, potash and beef.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.85% higher at $71.47 a barrel on a decision by the OPEC producers group to delay plans to increase output by a month.

Canadian bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 3.9 basis points at 3.250%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 01:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCanadian dollar climbs to 10-day high on US election recalibration

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.