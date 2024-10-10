Canadian dollar weakens for sixth day against US counterpart

CANADA-FOREX/:CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens for sixth day against US counterpart

Reuters
Published10 Oct 2024, 01:04 AM IST
Canadian dollar weakens for sixth day against US counterpart
Canadian dollar weakens for sixth day against US counterpart

*

Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback

*

Touches its weakest since Aug. 16 at 1.3710

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 0.5% lower

*

10-year yield touches a 10-week high at 3.290%.

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, - The Canadian dollar weakened to a near eight-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and after investors reduced their bets on the pace of expected interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.37 to the U.S. dollar, or 72.99 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Aug. 16 at 1.3710. It was the sixth straight day of declines for the currency, the longest daily losing streak since July.

"It's a disappointing run for the Canadian dollar," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "The bulk of the move has been on the U.S. dollar side as the market recalibrates Fed expectations."

The U.S. dollar held on to earlier gains against a basket of major currencies after minutes from the Fed's latest meeting showed that policymakers did not feel committed to continuing with unusually large half-percentage-point rate cuts.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.5% lower at $73.24 a barrel on rising U.S. crude inventories, but the risk of supply disruptions curbed price declines.

Investors were awaiting Canada's monthly employment report, due on Friday, which is expected to show the show the economy adding 27,000 jobs in September.

The data "may help settle expectations for the BoC policy at this month's meeting," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

Investors expect the Bank of Canada to ease interest rates further at a policy decision on Oct. 23, and see a 30% chance that the central bank steps up the pace of easing to 50 basis points from 25 basis points.

Canadian government bond yields moved higher across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 3.7 basis points at 3.272% after earlier touching its highest level since July 30 at 3.290%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 01:04 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCanadian dollar weakens for sixth day against US counterpart

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.