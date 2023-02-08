There is a lot that money can buy, though not everything. Majority dream of becoming wealthy which can change many things for a person. Imagine waking up so rich one morning that you can purchase the materialistic things you want.

Juliette Lamour, a Canadian teenage girl has experienced a similar life-altering situation after winning the lotto. As the girl turned 18, she went to a store to buy something for herself. Her grandfather suggested her buy a lottery ticket but the resident of Ontario was confused as she knew little about it.

She was unaware of how to get a lottery ticket, but her grandfather helped her. The girl bought the Lotto 6-49 lottery from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation and returned home.

The teenager had forgotten about the Lotto lottery ticket. However, one day, she got to know that her neighbor has won a prize in the January 7 lottery. After this, she recalled that she has also bought a lottery ticket.

Immediately, she went on to the application to check whether she has won any prize. Surprisingly, the girl won the prize of ₹290 crore. She was shocked as well as happy. She went to her family and announced this good news.

After this, she went on to purchase five Mercedes cars worth ₹2 crore each for her family a charter plane worth ₹100 crore, and a bungalow worth ₹40 crore in London. And the lucky girl saved the remaining ₹150 crore for the future. She said that she will invest the money with her father's help.