Canadian Immigration: Ontario prepares to switch to new NOC 2021, seeks feedback

Canadian Immigration: Ontario prepares to switch to new NOC 2021, seeks feedback2 min read . 08:47 PM IST
- Under the new amendment, the OINP will be impacted as it will get altered with what occupations are eligible for each stream.
Ontario province in east-central Canada is mulling to align the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) with the new National Occupation Classification (NOC) 2021 system, said a 7 September's media release by ontario.ca.
The Employment Development Canada (EDSC) and Statistics Canada (StatsCan) is already using the new NOC system, while Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will be implementing the system in November, reported CIC.
Under the new amendment, the OINP will be impacted as it will get altered with what occupations are eligible for each stream. As for example, Ontario’s Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) that earlier required a job offer or work experience in NOC skill types 0, A, or B, will now fall instead within TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3.
"For the OINP’s Employer Job Offer In-Demand Skills stream which previously required a job offer in select NOC Skill Level C or D occupations, the stream will now require job offers in select TEER 4 or 5 occupations under NOC 2021," the amendments said.
"Under NOC 2021 some occupations will be changing NOC label and this will have an impact on which streams they are eligible for," it added.
The Ontario administration informed that the full details of the NOC 2021 system are available on the Statistics Canada website and on IRCC’s website, and it will keep updating with new developments.
Apart from this, Ontario is also proposing to require employer job offer foreign worker stream applicants to have a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 5 Level or above. The province said that adding the new language criteria would align with its program’s interest in promoting employees’ successful integration.
Regarding the academic criteria for the Employer Job Offer International Student stream, Ontario seeks to require people who are applying with a certificate of at least one year to meet the criteria of the Ontario College Graduate Certificate as defined under the Ontario Qualifications Framework.
"This amendment is expected to offer clarity and reduce burdens for International Student stream applicants applying with one year certificates," CIC quoted OINP as saying.
Last, but not the least, the Ontario administration wants to make amendments to the minimum amount for the OINP’s administrative monetary penalties. It has sought public view on Ontario’s Regulatory Registry and will accept feedback on the proposed changes until October 21, 2022.
