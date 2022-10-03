Canadian immigration: Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan hold draws

Apart form Quebec and Nunavut, most of the Canadian provinces and territories operate their own Provincial Nomination Programs, through which interested candidates may be invited to apply for a provincial nomination.
This week Canada's Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia have issued invitations to apply to candidates through provincial immigration programs.
Though provincial nomination is not in itself the same as a permanent residence, it helps applicants in taking first step towards gaining permanent residence from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
Considering Quebec’s immigration programs, they are administered by the province and are distinct from Canada’s immigration programs.
Launched in 1998, the PNP now accounts for over 80,000 PR admissions per year. The hike in numbers of PNP admissions took place as both federal and provincial governments consider it an effective tool to promote the economic development of the country.
Here are the provincial immigration results for 24-29 September:
Quebec: The province invited 1,009 skilled workers to apply for permanent selection on September 15. For selection, the candidates had to have profiles in the Arrima Expression of Interest system with scores of at least 563 points.
The latest draw was the eleventh one in Quebec held in 2022 and the second draw in the month of September. Unlike holding draws once a month, this is unusual as Quebec does not typically release draw results until one to two weeks after draws occur.
The invitations were issued by the Ministère de l’Immigration, de la Francisation et de l’Intégration (MIFI) to immigration candidates applying under the Quebec Regular Skilled Worker Program (QSWP), reported cicnews.
According to the rules, interested candidates invited to apply for permanent selection by Quebec have a maximum of 60 days to submit their application and pay processing fees. The administration aims to process complete applications within six months, starting on the date all the required information has been received, which includes all forms and documents.
Ontario: Over the past week, the Ontario Provincial Nominee Program (OINP) held two draws, first on September 23 and was for the French Speaking Skilled Workers stream. OINP invited 363 candidates and the minimum score was 326.
As per the requirement, the candidates must be French speaking with strong English abilities. It was also aligned with Express Entry.
While the second draw was in the Human Capital Priorities stream, under which the province issued 1,179 invitations on 28 September through OINP as part of a targeted draw for tech occupations. All the applicants who had job experience in specific tech-related occupations were invited.
British Columbia: Under the provincial nomination, the British Columbia invited over 258 candidates on 28 September.
The province invited 215 candidates in a targeted draw for tech occupations in the Skilled Worker and International Graduates categories and included Express Entry candidates.
The candidates in the target tech draw had minimum SIRS scores of 100. As per details, SIRS acts much like the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), however is only used for British Columbia’s PNP.
Meanwhile, the province recently announced that will be pausing draws under the BC PNP between 12 October and 16 November due to the transition from NOC 2016 to NOC 2021.
Saskatchewan: The Canadian province invited 639 candidates under the Express Entry stream, and 507 under Occupations-In-Demand stream, of the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) for a total of 1,146 candidates.
In the most recent draws, over 1,000 candidates were invited. Since 7 September, this is the first draw and it the first week without a SINP draw since 6 July.
