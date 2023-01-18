Canadian immigration scams are on the rise: Here's how to avoid it

As Canada continues to open up to immigrants, there is also a rise in immigration fraud. In December 2022, a Ghanaian man nearly became a victim of a social media employment scam where the scammers asked for money related to a health insurance fee. In another such case, an Iranian student lost nearly $11,000 to phone scammers. Here's a look at how you can avoid immigration fraud or an immigration scam.

