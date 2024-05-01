Canadian leader calls Justin Trudeau ‘wacko’, kicked out of House after refusing to withdraw comment
Pierre Poilievre, leader of the right-of-center Conservative party, found himself at odds with Trudeau during a session in the House of Commons. and called him a ‘wacko’.
In a heated exchange on April 30, the leader of Canada's primary opposition party was removed from the House of Commons after calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “wacko", as per a Reuters report. The incident underscores the escalating tensions between the two political figures as they gear up for the upcoming Canandian elections slated for next year.