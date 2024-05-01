Hello User
Canadian leader calls Justin Trudeau 'wacko', kicked out of House after refusing to withdraw comment

Canadian leader calls Justin Trudeau ‘wacko’, kicked out of House after refusing to withdraw comment

Livemint , Reported By Jocelyn Fernandes

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the right-of-center Conservative party, found himself at odds with Trudeau during a session in the House of Commons. and called him a ‘wacko’.

File image of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre speaking during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario

In a heated exchange on April 30, the leader of Canada's primary opposition party was removed from the House of Commons after calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “wacko", as per a Reuters report. The incident underscores the escalating tensions between the two political figures as they gear up for the upcoming Canandian elections slated for next year.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the right-of-center Conservative party, found himself at odds with Trudeau during a session in the House of Commons. Criticizing what he deemed as Trudeau's lenient approach to drug overdoses, Poilievre called the prime minister "a wacko."

"When will we put an end to this wacko policy by this wacko prime minister?" he asked Trudeau in the House of Commons elected lower chamber.

Speaker's Intervention

Speaker Greg Fergus, representing the Liberal party, swiftly intervened, deeming Poilievre's comment inappropriate and urged him to withdraw it. Despite repeated requests, Poilievre refused to retract his statement, opting instead to use alternative terms like "extremist" or "radical."

Fergus, asserting his authority, ordered Poilievre to leave the chamber for the remainder of the day's proceedings, stating: "I order to you to withdraw from the House ... for the remainder of this day's sitting."

Poilievre, accompanied by fellow legislators, reiterated his criticism of Trudeau's drug policy outside the chamber, labelling it as "wacko" and detrimental to society, via a social media post.

Reactions and Political Dynamics

The incident sparked condemnation from Liberal parliamentarian Steven MacKinnon, who labelled it as a disgrace and indicative of a lack of respect for parliamentary norms.

Trudeau, known for his strained relationship with Poilievre, accused him of associating with far-right groups, dubbing it as irresponsible and perilous for democracy.

Instances of expulsion from the Canadian House are uncommon, with the last occurrence involving the leader of the official opposition remaining unconfirmed by the speaker's office.

With the next election mandated to take place by late October 2025, polls indicate a favourable position for the Conservatives over the incumbent Liberals, who have held power since November 2015.

(With inputs from Reuters)

