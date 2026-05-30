Canadian man who mailed ‘suicide packets’ to US, China, UK and other countries pleads guilty; victims' parents react

A Canadian man, Kenneth law, 60, who sent poison-filled “suicide packets” to more than 100 individuals across several countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand, has admitted guilt to 14 charges related to aiding suicide, according to The Guardian.

During the hearing, relatives of the victims were visibly emotional as prosecutors recounted the final moments of people who died after using the deadly substances supplied by Law.

Donning a dark blazer and white shirt, Law appeared in a court in Newmarket, Ontario, where he formally pleaded guilty to the charges. As part of a plea agreement, Canadian prosecutors will drop 14 murder charges filed against him. His sentencing is set to take place in September, as per AP.

Authorities in Canada and several other countries have been investigating more than 100 suspected suicides connected to Law. The case before the Canadian court involves 14 victims from Ontario, aged between 16 and 36.

Canadian police allege that Law operated several websites to promote and sell sodium nitrite, a chemical commonly used in meat preservation that can be fatal when consumed in large quantities.

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According to investigators, Law is believed to have shipped at least 1,200 packages to recipients in more than 40 countries, including around 160 packages sent to addresses in Canada. He has remained in custody since his arrest at his home in Mississauga, Ontario, in May 2023.

Parents share their grief Kim Prosser, from Ontario, said her 19-year-old son Ashtyn experienced mental health challenges during the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. He died by suicide in 2023 after using a product obtained from Law.

Reflecting on the court proceedings, Prosser said, “Hearing his name read in there is tough. Seeing his name next to the word deceased has always been the most challenging to grasp.”

The court also heard the case of a 29-year-old man from Toronto who called 911 after consuming a chemical purchased from Law and urgently sought medical assistance.

According to prosecutor Cindy Nadler, the man repeatedly said, “please,” and “I am going to die soon,” before breaking down in tears. By the time emergency responders arrived, he was unresponsive and having difficulty breathing. He later died in hospital.

Speaking outside the courtroom on Friday, Stephen Mitchell Sr., whose son Stephen Jr. died by suicide after buying lethal products from Law, described Law as a “vulture” who “took people in their most vulnerable state” and used them for profit.

UK drops charges against Law as Canadian case proceeds Prosecutors in the United Kingdom have decided not to pursue charges against Law or seek his extradition, despite investigating his alleged links to 112 deaths. The decision was partly based on concerns that Law could challenge any UK prosecution under “double jeopardy” rules, which prohibit an individual from being tried twice for the same offence.

During Friday’s court proceedings in Canada, prosecutors outlined the final moments of several victims who died after using products supplied by Law, including the 14 Canadian victims involved in the case as well as dozens of individuals from the UK.

British prosecutors said that 79 UK victims whose deaths were directly connected to products purchased from Law will be considered by the Canadian judge during sentencing.

The Canadian prosecutor on Friday provided the court with an Agreed Statement of Facts documenting the impact of Law’s crimes on UK victims. This revealed that 73 people died in England and Wales, five in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland as a result of using products he supplied to them. It also documents that Law sent 330 packages to the UK via Canada Post.

Families of victims demand accountability In the United Kingdom, David Parfett, whose 22-year-old son Thomas Parfett died by suicide in 2022 after receiving a package from Law, criticised the British government, saying it was “failing in its duty to protect life.”

“I had wanted Law to face charges in the U.K. ... He really needed to face justice over here,” Parfett told the BBC.

Meanwhile, a Canadian prosecutor told the court that a total of 431 packages were shipped to addresses in the United States.