Canadian pension fund commits $350 mn to Edelweiss’ alternatives platform

Mumbai: Canadian pension fund manager Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (OTPP) has signed an agreement for an investment of $350 million (Rs2,600 crore) with Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors’ (EAAA), the alternatives investment platform of Edelweiss group, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

EAAA currently manages assets worth approximately $3 billion (Rs23,400 crore), across performing credit, distressed credit, real estate and infrastructure strategies.

The agreement represents a long-term partnership between OTPP and Edelweiss group that will focus on performing and distressed private credit investment opportunities in the Indian market, the statement said.

“This partnership comes at a time when there is a thrust towards empowering and enabling India to become a global manufacturing hub as vocalised by the Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar – self reliance’ vision. The need for long term patient capital in India presents a huge opportunity for private debt managers," said Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss.

The announcement follows the recent deal between Edelweiss and private equity firm PAG, which is picking up a 51% stake in the group’s wealth management business through a Rs2,200 crore investment.

“This is an important milestone in our ambition to build multi asset class exposure to India’s long-term growth story. As a global investor, Ontario Teachers’ hopes to leverage our select list of partners including Edelweiss for local insights and acumen as we navigate to grow profitably in this important market," said Ben Chan, regional managing director, Asia Pacific at Ontario Teachers’.

