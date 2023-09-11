Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to leave Delhu on Tuesday, after being stranded due to technical glitch in aircraft

After the conclusion of G20 Summit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation are expected to depart from the national capital on Tuesday late afternoon.

Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau was expected to leave India after the G20 Summit on Sunday. However, they are stranded in the national capital because of technical issues with their aircraft.

It was found that a ferry aircraft is expected to fly them back to Canada. The aircraft is expected to land at the Delhi airport at around 10 pm on Monday, reported PTI citing sources. The Canadian Armed Forces are continuing their best efforts to get the delegation back home, Canadian Prime Minister's office told PTI in an e-mailed statement.

"We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid," Press Secretary Mohammad Hussain said in the statement.

As per the backup plan, Justin Trudeau will either fly home on the backup plane or he will wait for the original plane to be repaired, reported Bloomberg citing sources.

This is not the first time when Canadian PM's visit faced such issus. In 2018, it was found that a man who had been convicted of attempting to assassinate an Indian politician on Canadian soil somehow ended up on Canada’s guest list for an event, reported Bloomberg.

On this trip, Canadian PM had been publicly criticised by Indian PM Narendra Modi for allegedly allowing the “anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada," a reference to Sikh groups that advocate for an independent homeland known as Khalistan.

On the other hand, Trudeau's national security adviser, has said that India is a major source of foreign meddling in Canada's affairs. During this G20 summit, the two prime minister did not hold a formal bilateral meeting at the summit. Trudeau's travel delays also erupted debate on the crumbling nature of Canada's state infrastructure.

PM Trudeau and other top officials of Canada generally travel via Airbus A310s and date back to 1980s. These aircraft are so old, that they recquired refuelling stops for Trudeau's trips to Asia, often with stopovers in Alasja and Japan, reported Bloomberg.