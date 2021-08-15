Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces federal election on September 20

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces federal election on September 20

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
1 min read . 09:20 PM IST Reuters

Trudeau announced the date after after visiting Governor General Mary Simon, the representative of head of state Queen Elizabeth, to formally request an election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday called a snap election for Sept 20, two years ahead of schedule.

Trudeau announced the date after after visiting Governor General Mary Simon, the representative of head of state Queen Elizabeth, to formally request an election.

Opinion polls suggest the Liberals will win their third consecutive election but may not gain a majority in Parliament. Trudeau's party currently holds only a minority of seats, leaving it reliant on other parties to govern.

Opinion polls suggest the Liberals will win their third consecutive election but may not gain a majority in Parliament. Trudeau's party currently holds only a minority of seats, leaving it reliant on other parties to govern.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

