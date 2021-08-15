Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces federal election on September 20

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Opinion polls suggest the Liberals will win their third consecutive election but may not gain a majority in Parliament. Trudeau's party currently holds only a minority of seats, leaving it reliant on other parties to govern.
Opinion polls suggest the Liberals will win their third consecutive election but may not gain a majority in Parliament. Trudeau's party currently holds only a minority of seats, leaving it reliant on other parties to govern.