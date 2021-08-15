Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces federal election on September 20

Trudeau announced the date after after visiting Governor General Mary Simon, the representative of head of state Queen Elizabeth, to formally request an election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday called a snap election for Sept 20, two years ahead of schedule.

Trudeau announced the date after after visiting Governor General Mary Simon, the representative of head of state Queen Elizabeth, to formally request an election.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

