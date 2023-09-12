2 min read

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces backlash in Canada over his reception at the G20 Leaders Summit in Delhi.

After facing stern words from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is now encountering backlash in his home country over his treatment at the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi. PM Modi did not post any “welcome note" for Trudeau as he did for other leaders after the Canadian PM landed in India. This comes after diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the Khalistani issue following which a number of Canadian social media users criticised Trudeau. During his meeting with Trudeau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India’s strong concerns about continuing extremist anti-India activities in Canada, emphasising that this is an issue of “strong concern". Canada maintained that it would protect the right of “peaceful protests" in its territory by the Indian diaspora, according to a statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Trudeau condemned of “interference of India in Canada’s affairs" during their pull-aside meeting, according to his statement. The ministry said, “The nexus of such forces with organised crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well." The ministry added, “It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats." A Candian user on X criticised Trudeau for his move over curbing drug addiction.

Moreover, Trudeau's plane failed to take off, stranding the Canadian delegation in Delhi for 24 hours, with a replacement aircraftthat flew to India to take them home.

Foreign news agencies like Reuters and Bloomberg reported that Trudeau received a “scolding" and “criticism" from Prime Minister Modi during their talks, which was also covered by Canadian newspapers.

Canada’s opposition leader, who is running for the role of Prime Minister, Pierre Poilievre, posted the Toronto Sun front page on social media on September 11 with a caption that said: “Putting partisanship aside, no one likes to see a Canadian prime minister repeatedly humiliated and trampled upon by the rest of the world."

Canada’s leading newspaper, The Toronto Sun on September 10 published a front page with the headline ‘This Way Out’, featuring Modi gesturing for Trudeau to move ahead after a handshake at Raj Ghat. The newspaper reported that Trudeau is finding few friends at the G20 summit in India.