Canadian PM Justin Trudeau issues 'unreserved' apology for past invitation to former Nazi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a formal and unequivocal apology in parliament on Wednesday. This apology came in response to a recent incident where the legislature, albeit unintentionally, honoured a Ukrainian World War II veteran who had fought alongside the Nazis.