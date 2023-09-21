Canadian PM Justin Trudeau refused Presidential Suite during G-20 visit to India. Here's why2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Canadian PM Trudeau refused to stay in the pre-arranged presidential suite at The Lalit Hotel during his visit to India. The Canadian Prime Minister stayed in a normal room at the hotel during his stay in India.
Amid surging tension between India and Canada regarding the Pro-Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Surrey, reports have emerged that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during his G-20 visit to India, refused to stay in the pre-arranged presidential suite in The Lalit Hotel.