Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID for 2nd time1 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 09:39 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and would be isolating himself. Reiterating how important it is to get vaccinated against the virus, he said, I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted."