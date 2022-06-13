Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID for 2nd time

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID for 2nd time1 min read . 09:39 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and would be isolating himself. Reiterating how important it is to get vaccinated against the virus, he said, I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted."
This is the second time that the Candian leader has tested positive for the virus. Trudeau last tested positive for COVID-19 in January.
The positive test comes after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Biden took a “family photo" with Trudeau on Friday and met with him on Thursday.
Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.
