Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation took off from Delhi on Tuesday afternoon as the technical issue with his aircraft has been resolved. The Canadian delegation was stranded in the national capital due to technical snags with the aircraft.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said, “The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon."

Justin Trudeau landed in New Delhi on Friday for the G20 Summit and he was received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The G20 Summit under India's presidency concluded successfully on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not very popular in India owing to his non-committal attitude against the pro-Khalistan activists in Canada.

During the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Justin Trudeau met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various aspects of the India-Canada relationship. Justin Trudeau even addressed a press conference after the summit where he spoke on various issues including the Khalistan issue.

When asked about the Khalistani issue, Trudeau said, “I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada."

“The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference...," the Canadian PM said.

“India is an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner to Canada" Trudeau added.

Canada's administration has repeatedly used things like freedom of expression and peaceful protest to defend anti-India activities in the country.