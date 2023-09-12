comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 12 2023 14:06:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.65 -1.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 191.9 -3.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 236.5 -2.65%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,636 0.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 984.65 0.64%
Business News/ News / World/  Canadian PM Justin Trudeau took off from Delhi at around 1pm
Back

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation took off from Delhi on Tuesday afternoon as the technical issue with his aircraft has been resolved. The Canadian delegation was stranded in the national capital due to technical snags with the aircraft. 

In an official statement on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said, “The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon."

Justin Trudeau landed in New Delhi on Friday for the G20 Summit and he was received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The G20 Summit under India's presidency concluded successfully on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not very popular in India owing to his non-committal attitude against the pro-Khalistan activists in Canada.

During the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Justin Trudeau met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various aspects of the India-Canada relationship. Justin Trudeau even addressed a press conference after the summit where he spoke on various issues including the Khalistan issue.

When asked about the Khalistani issue, Trudeau said, “I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada."

“The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference...," the Canadian PM said.

“India is an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner to Canada" Trudeau added.

Canada's administration has repeatedly used things like freedom of expression and peaceful protest to defend anti-India activities in the country.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 02:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App