Canadian PM Justin Trudeau took off from Delhi at around 1pm1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Canadian PM Trudeau and delegation departs from Delhi as aircraft technical issue resolved.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation took off from Delhi on Tuesday afternoon as the technical issue with his aircraft has been resolved. The Canadian delegation was stranded in the national capital due to technical snags with the aircraft.
