Canadian PM Mark Carney calls Trump ‘transformative president’ for bringing ‘peace’ between India, Pakistan

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday lauded US President Donald Trump for bringing “peace” between India and Pakistan, and called the American leader a “transformative president”.

“You are a transformative president… the transformation in the economy, unprecedented commitments of NATO partners to defence spending, peace from India, Pakistan through to Azerbaijan, Armenia, disabling Iran as the force of terror,” Carney said during bilateral talks with Trump in the Oval Office, as Trump nodded.

Carney, who was elected prime minister in April, first visited the White House in May this year.

Mark Carney Live: Canadian PM Makes Major Announcement from the White House

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim nearly 50 times that he “helped settle” the tensions between the two nuclear neighbours.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the 22 April Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on 10 May to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India has consistently maintained that the understanding of cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Here's what Donald Trump said Trump's suggestion of making Canada the 51st state to bypass tariffs sparked outrage among Canadians, leading to a decline in travel to the US. This year, Canadian visits to the US dropped by 23% in the first seven months compared to the same period in 2024, according to Canada's national statistics office.

“I understand that. Look, I understand that,” Trump said before predicting Canada and the US would ultimately reach a deal.

“It’s something that will get worked out. There’s still great love between the two countries, but you know, American people want product here, they want to make it here,” Trump said. “We are competing for the same business. That’s the problem. That’s why I keep mentioning one way to solve that problem. There’s a very easy way.”

Trump has often said Canada could avoid tariffs by becoming the 51st state. The repeated jabs about the US acquiring Canada have alienated Canadian travellers.

“The people of Canada, they will love us again,” Trump said. “Most of them still do. If you say only 25%. I assume a lot of them. I think they love us.”

“It’s not bad. They’ll come back,” Carney told Trump.

US-Canada relations Carney visited the Oval Office for the second time ahead of next year’s review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement amid growing tensions over Trump’s trade war and threats of annexation, which have strained one of the world’s longest-standing and most friendly alliances.

Trump indicated he was open to either renegotiating the free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada or exploring "different deals" altogether.

The free trade agreement was enacted during Trump’s first term, and it allows the majority of Canadian and Mexican goods to be shipped to the US without tariffs. But Trump has made it clear since returning to office that he wants to reshape the relationship, and he expressed ambivalence over the process as long as he feels like he’s able to improve America’s position, as reported by AP.

“We could renegotiate it, and that would be good, or we can just do different deals,” he said. “We’re allowed to do different deals if we want. We might make deals that are better for the individual countries.”

Carney entered the visit hoping to find some relief on sector-specific tariffs. Trump has imposed some sector-specific tariffs on Canada, known as Section 232 tariffs, that are having an impact. There are 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, for example.

Following the meeting, Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s minister in charge of US-Canada trade, called the talks “successful” and “positive” regarding trade matters, though he emphasised that discussions would continue. He mentioned Canada’s aim to quickly secure a deal on steel and aluminium.

There is growing concern in Canada about the future of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which is crucial for Canada’s economy, as more than 75% of the country’s exports go to the US.

Trump expressed a certain fondness for Carney, which contrasted with his past interactions with Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau. However, he acknowledged there was a “natural conflict” between the two nations, a point the Canadian prime minister politely disagreed with.

“We want Canada to do great,” Trump said. “But you know, there’s a point at which we also want the same business.”

When asked why the US and Canada hadn’t reached a trade deal, Trump explained that it was a “complicated situation.”

“We have natural conflict,” he said. “We also have mutual love.”

Carney said he wouldn't use the word “conflict.”

“There are areas where we compete, and it’s in those areas where we have to come to an agreement that works. But there are more areas where we are stronger together, and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Canada’s relations with its southern neighbour and longtime ally are at an all-time low. Carney is facing criticism for making concessions to Trump while getting little in return.

