Canadian PM Mark Carney visits BAPS temple on Ram Navami, writes in guest book: ‘…Prosperity for Canada, India’ | WATCH

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined the Hindu community at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto for the first day of Ram Navami celebrations. In a post on X on Sunday, Carney wrote, “Joined Hindu community members at the @BAPS_Toronto Mandir yesterday for the first day of Ram Navami celebrations. Thank you for sharing your traditions and culture with me. Happy Ram Navami!”

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram.

According to BAPS, Carney visited the Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto on April 5, 2025, on the auspicious occasion of the "birth anniversaries of Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan and Bhagwan Shri Ram". He was welcomed in a traditional Hindu manner in the Abhishek Mandapam, the organization said.

The Prime Minister admired the architecture and intricate carvings at the temple. He joined the swamis in performing the arti and offered flowers and a basket of fruits to the murtis in the central shrine, BAPS said in its report.

"Prime Minister Carney was then presented with a special edition of the Satsang Diksha, a spiritual scripture authored by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj. This unique edition was written in Sanskrit, Gujarati, English, and French," BAPS said.

Canadian minister and Indian-American leader Anita Anand also shared pictures of Carney visiting the temple during Ram Navami. Sharing a post on X, she wrote, “So pleased to welcome @MarkJCarney on his first visit to @baps_toronto to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. A very Happy Ram Navami!”

What did Carney write in guest book? Before his departure, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney took a few moments to write a message in the guest book: “With the deepest appreciation for your prayers and hospitality, and with all my conviction to work without fail to promote peace, unity, harmony, and prosperity for Canada, India, and all nations.”

Canadian elections Notably, Carney's visit to the temple comes just ahead of the federal elections, set to take place on April 28.

Reacting to Carney's visit to the temple, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, expressed concerns about the challenges faced by the community and highlighted the "underrepresentation" of Hindus.

The organisation further emphasised the impact of rising anti-Hindu sentiment, particularly due to separatist groups and called on the upcoming government to address these critical issues.

In a post on X, it wrote, "The past few years have posed significant challenges for the Hindu community, which numbers over a million. Known for abiding by rules and laws, Hindus seamlessly assimilate into the cultures they move to. Despite being among the highest earners and leading successful lives, they maintain a low profile and often refrain from engaging in political decisions. This sometimes leads to underrepresentation, leaving the community vulnerable."