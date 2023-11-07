Canadian poet Rupi Kaur has turned down an invitation from the Biden administration for a Diwali event. Rupi said that she declined the invitation from the US government as it continues to support Israel during its bombardment of Gaza.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the poet wrote, “I received an invite from the Biden administration for a Diwali event being held by the VP on November 8. I decline any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population—50% of whom are children.

“I implore my South Asian community to hold this administration accountable. As a Sikh woman, I will not allow my likeness to be used in whitewashing this administration’s actions," Rupi Kaur said in an official statement.

The statement read, "I refuse any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population — 50% of whom are children."

“When a government's actions dehumanize people anywhere in the world, it is our moral imperative to call for justice. Stand with the world and demand a humanitarian ceasefire," she added.

As the Israel-Hamas war entered Day 32nd, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country would take overall security responsibility for the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas, AFP reported.

The Prime Minister said that Israel may consider "tactical little pauses" in the fighting in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid or allow hostages held by Hamas militants to leave.

Netanyahu expressed these views during a US television ABC News interview when asked about the future governance of Gaza after the conflict ends.

The Israeli army physically separated northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and launched airstrikes on it on Monday. This action was part of their preparations for anticipated ground battles with Hamas militants in Gaza's largest city.

The Palestinian death toll, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, has exceeded 10,000. This figure does not differentiate between fighters and civilians. Additionally, around 1,400 Israelis have lost their lives, with the majority being civilians who were killed during the incursion by Hamas on October 7 which marked the beginning of the war.

