Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that he had tested positive for coronavirus but was feeling fine. Trudeau said he would continue to work remotely while following public health guidelines.

The Canadian Prime Minister also urged everyone to get vaccinated and get boosted against the virus.

Trudeau went into isolation last week after one of his children tested positive but at the time a rapid test for him came back negative.

This comes as Canada’s legislature resumes work after being on winter break since mid-December. Due to the Omicron variant wave, the House of Commons has set up a hybrid system that allows lawmakers to virtually take part in proceedings and cast votes if they choose.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted," the Canadian PM wrote on Twitter.

