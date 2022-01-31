OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19, says he'll work remotely
Listen to this article

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that he had tested positive for coronavirus but was feeling fine. Trudeau said he would continue to work remotely while following public health guidelines.

The Canadian Prime Minister also urged everyone to get vaccinated and get boosted against the virus.

Trudeau went into isolation last week after one of his children tested positive but at the time a rapid test for him came back negative.

This comes as Canada’s legislature resumes work after being on winter break since mid-December. Due to the Omicron variant wave, the House of Commons has set up a hybrid system that allows lawmakers to virtually take part in proceedings and cast votes if they choose.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted," the Canadian PM wrote on Twitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout