Canadian rapper Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on radio show2 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Drake paid a poignant homage to Sidhu Moose Wala, playing several of the dead Punjabi singer's songs.
Drake paid a poignant homage to Sidhu Moose Wala, playing several of the dead Punjabi singer's songs.
Drake, in his own radio show, paid a poignant homage to Sidhu Moose Wala on the air, playing several of the dead Punjabi singer's songs.
Drake, in his own radio show, paid a poignant homage to Sidhu Moose Wala on the air, playing several of the dead Punjabi singer's songs.
Drake, who recently started his own radio show, paid a poignant homage to Sidhu Moose Wala on the air, performing some of the dead Punjabi singer's songs. Drake's tribute touched a lot of people.
Drake, who recently started his own radio show, paid a poignant homage to Sidhu Moose Wala on the air, performing some of the dead Punjabi singer's songs. Drake's tribute touched a lot of people.
Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of Lawrence Bishnoi
Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of Lawrence Bishnoi
In a new radio show called 'Table for One' that went on air for the first time on Thursday, Drake reportedly played some of his favourite numbers, including '295' and 'G-Shit'- two songs by the late Punjabi rapper.
In a new radio show called 'Table for One' that went on air for the first time on Thursday, Drake reportedly played some of his favourite numbers, including '295' and 'G-Shit'- two songs by the late Punjabi rapper.
"This collab will remain a dream forever... RIP... Much respect to Drake for this," a social media user tweeted.
"This collab will remain a dream forever... RIP... Much respect to Drake for this," a social media user tweeted.
"Omgg this is HUGEE!! He played 295 song Respect @Drake," another one wrote on Twitter.
"Omgg this is HUGEE!! He played 295 song Respect @Drake," another one wrote on Twitter.
"The reach was global for Sidhu Moosewala , Drake playing 295 and G Class on his program table for one before the release of his new album," a Twitterati posted.
"The reach was global for Sidhu Moosewala , Drake playing 295 and G Class on his program table for one before the release of his new album," a Twitterati posted.
On May 29, Sidhu was shot and killed in Punjab's Mansa district, prompting Drake to express his sadness on social media.
On May 29, Sidhu was shot and killed in Punjab's Mansa district, prompting Drake to express his sadness on social media.
In a post on his Instagram Stories, Drake had shared a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala with his mother and captioned it, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala." In 2020, Drake started following Moose Wala on Instagram.
In a post on his Instagram Stories, Drake had shared a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala with his mother and captioned it, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala." In 2020, Drake started following Moose Wala on Instagram.
Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in a drive-by shooting in Punjab's Mansa district's Jawaharke village. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab police withdrew his security, along with that of 423 others.
Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in a drive-by shooting in Punjab's Mansa district's Jawaharke village. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab police withdrew his security, along with that of 423 others.
In December 2021, the singer became a member of the Congress party. The Congress expressed its condolences for Moosewala's passing and stated that it stands united in this time of sorrow.
In December 2021, the singer became a member of the Congress party. The Congress expressed its condolences for Moosewala's passing and stated that it stands united in this time of sorrow.
“The murder of Shri Sidhu Moosewala, Congress candidate from Punjab and a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party and the entire nation," Congress wrote on Twitter.
“The murder of Shri Sidhu Moosewala, Congress candidate from Punjab and a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party and the entire nation," Congress wrote on Twitter.
“Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united and undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," the party added.
“Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united and undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," the party added.
Meanwhile, Drake has announced his new album, titled Honestly, Nevermind. It is a follow-up to last year's Certified Lover Boy. The new LP includes 14 songs.
Meanwhile, Drake has announced his new album, titled Honestly, Nevermind. It is a follow-up to last year's Certified Lover Boy. The new LP includes 14 songs.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)