Canadian watchdog probes Nike, Gold Mining company over allegations of Uighur forced labour2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST
The Canadian human rights watchdog is investigating Nike and a gold mining company over allegations of forced labour in their Chinese supply chains. The probe follows complaints submitted by civil society organizations claiming that the companies are profiting from the forced labour of Uighur.
The Canadian human rights watchdog is conducting a probe into the subsidiary of a prominent global sportswear company, Nike, as well as a gold mining company.
