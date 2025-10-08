Canadians cancelling trips to US in big numbers: Here's what Trump thinks about dip in tourism

President Donald Trump’s suggestion of turning Canada into the 51st state to avoid tariffs angered Canadians, leading many to cancel their trips to the US in large numbers. He anticipated that Canadians will resume travelling to the United States once a trade deal is finalised.

“I understand that. Look, I understand that. It’s something that will get worked out. There’s still great love between the two countries but you know American people want product here, they want to make it here. We are competing for the same business. That’s the problem. That’s why I keep mentioning one way to solve that problem. There’s a very easy way," Trump said, according to AP.

‘The people of Canada, they will love us again’ Trump has frequently suggested that Canada could escape tariffs by becoming the 51st state. These repeated remarks about the US potentially taking over Canada upset Canadian travellers. According to Canada’s national statistical office, Canadian visits to the US have declined by 23% in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2024.

“The people of Canada, they will love us again. Most of them still do. If you say only 25%. I assume a lot of them. I think they love us," Trump mentioned. Carney reassured Trump, saying, “It’s not bad. They’ll come back.”

Carney visited the Oval Office for the second time ahead of next year’s review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a long-standing and friendly alliance that has been strained by Trump’s trade war and threats of annexation.

Trump said he is open to either extending the free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada through renegotiation or pursuing “different deals".

The agreement, which was put into effect during Trump’s first term, permits most Canadian and Mexican goods to enter the US tariff-free. However, since returning to office, Trump has been clear that he wants to reshape the relationship and showed mixed feelings about the process, as long as it allows him to improve America’s position.

Trump expressed a liking for Carney, something he didn’t feel for Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau, but acknowledged there is a “natural conflict” between the two countries. He stated, “We want Canada to do great. But you know, there’s a point at which we also want the same business.”