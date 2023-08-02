Canadians can't read news on Facebook and Instagram - here's why1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Meta blocks Canadians' access to news on Facebook and Instagram in response to a new law requiring payment to publishers.
In Canada, people will not be able to read news on Facebook and Instagram as Meta has started blocking Canadians' access to news on these social media platforms, the company said on Tuesday. This came in response to a new law requiring digital giants to pay publishers for such content, according to a report published by AFP.
