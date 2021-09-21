Canadians re-elect Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party: Report

Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, according to projections by the Canadian Press

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TORONTO: Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, according to projections by the Canadian Press and Canada's television networks, but it was unclear whether his gamble to win a majority of seats paid off.

TORONTO: Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, according to projections by the Canadian Press and Canada's television networks, but it was unclear whether his gamble to win a majority of seats paid off.

The Liberals were projected to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channelled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau when he first won election in 2015 and now appeared to have led his party to the top finish in two elections since. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Liberals were projected to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channelled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau when he first won election in 2015 and now appeared to have led his party to the top finish in two elections since. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want a Conservative government during a pandemic. Canada is now among the most fully vaccinated countries in the world and Trudeau’s government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy amid lockdowns and he argued that the Conservatives’ approach, which has been skeptical of lockdowns and vaccine mandates, would be dangerous and says Canadians need a government that follows science.

Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want a Conservative government during a pandemic. Canada is now among the most fully vaccinated countries in the world and Trudeau’s government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy amid lockdowns and he argued that the Conservatives’ approach, which has been skeptical of lockdowns and vaccine mandates, would be dangerous and says Canadians need a government that follows science. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole didn’t require his party’s candidates to be vaccinated and would not say how many were unvaccinated. O’Toole described vaccination as a personal health decision, but a growing number of vaccinated Canadians are increasingly upset with those who refuse to get vaccinated.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole didn’t require his party’s candidates to be vaccinated and would not say how many were unvaccinated. O’Toole described vaccination as a personal health decision, but a growing number of vaccinated Canadians are increasingly upset with those who refuse to get vaccinated.

Trudeau supports making vaccines mandatory for Canadians to travel by air or rail, something the Conservatives oppose. And Trudeau has pointed out that Alberta, run by a Conservative provincial government, is in crisis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trudeau supports making vaccines mandatory for Canadians to travel by air or rail, something the Conservatives oppose. And Trudeau has pointed out that Alberta, run by a Conservative provincial government, is in crisis.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, an ally of O’Toole, said the province might run out of beds and staff for intensive care units within days. Kenney apologized for the dire situation and is now reluctantly introducing a vaccine passport and imposing a mandatory work-from-home order two months after lifting nearly all restrictions.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, an ally of O’Toole, said the province might run out of beds and staff for intensive care units within days. Kenney apologized for the dire situation and is now reluctantly introducing a vaccine passport and imposing a mandatory work-from-home order two months after lifting nearly all restrictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Conservative would have represented a rebuke of Trudeau against a politician with a fraction of his name recognition. O’Toole, 47, is a military veteran, former lawyer and a member of Parliament for nine years.

A Conservative would have represented a rebuke of Trudeau against a politician with a fraction of his name recognition. O’Toole, 47, is a military veteran, former lawyer and a member of Parliament for nine years.

O’Toole’s strategy, which included disavowing positions held dear by his party’s base on issues such as climate change, guns and balanced budgets, was designed to appeal to a broader cross section of voters in a country that tends to be far more liberal than its southern neighbor.

O’Toole’s strategy, which included disavowing positions held dear by his party’s base on issues such as climate change, guns and balanced budgets, was designed to appeal to a broader cross section of voters in a country that tends to be far more liberal than its southern neighbor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The son of a long-time politician has faced criticism he will say and do anything to get elected.

The son of a long-time politician has faced criticism he will say and do anything to get elected.

Whether moderate Canadians believed O’Toole is the progressive conservative he claims to be and whether he alienated traditional Conservatives became central questions of the campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whether moderate Canadians believed O’Toole is the progressive conservative he claims to be and whether he alienated traditional Conservatives became central questions of the campaign.

The opposition has been relentless in accusing Trudeau of calling an unnecessary early vote — two years before the deadline — for his own personal ambition. Trudeau entered the election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled.

The opposition has been relentless in accusing Trudeau of calling an unnecessary early vote — two years before the deadline — for his own personal ambition. Trudeau entered the election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adrian Archambault, a 53-year-old Vancouver resident, voted Liberal and said he didn’t mind the election was held during a pandemic. He noted provincial elections have also happened during the pandemic.

Adrian Archambault, a 53-year-old Vancouver resident, voted Liberal and said he didn’t mind the election was held during a pandemic. He noted provincial elections have also happened during the pandemic.

“Everybody has been so preoccupied with COVID the last few years it wasn’t maybe a bad thing to sort of do a re-check," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Everybody has been so preoccupied with COVID the last few years it wasn’t maybe a bad thing to sort of do a re-check," he said.

Trudeau’s legacy includes embracing immigration at a time when the U.S. and other countries closed their doors. He also legalized cannabis nationwide and brought in a carbon tax to fight climate change. And he preserved free trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico amid threats by former U.S. President Donald Trump to scrap the agreement.

Trudeau’s legacy includes embracing immigration at a time when the U.S. and other countries closed their doors. He also legalized cannabis nationwide and brought in a carbon tax to fight climate change. And he preserved free trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico amid threats by former U.S. President Donald Trump to scrap the agreement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and ex-Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted support for Trudeau. There wasn’t a Trump endorsement of O’Toole. Conservative campaign co-chair Walied Soliman said there is no alignment whatsoever between O’Toole and Trumpism.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and ex-Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted support for Trudeau. There wasn’t a Trump endorsement of O’Toole. Conservative campaign co-chair Walied Soliman said there is no alignment whatsoever between O’Toole and Trumpism.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}