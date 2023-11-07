Cancelling rides, surge prices, and more, this 70-year-old Uber driver has strategies to earn ₹23 lakh a year
Bill, a retiree who drives for Uber to get out, maximised his profits by taking steps to eliminate extra spend and avoiding long and unprofitable trips
A 70-year-old Uber driver from North Carolina USA has a trick up his sleeve to earn big dollars -- cancelling over 30 percent of his rides each year, Business Insider reported. Identified as Bill, the Uber driver earned around $28,000 or over ₹23 lakh from 1,500 trips in 2022, as per the report.