Cancer cells attack you faster while you are sleeping: Study explains2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 03:14 PM IST
- Long-term studies show that people who work odd hours are more prone to breast cancer.
Cancer cells are more likely to attack you during the night than during the day, a new study has found. Explaining the pattern, experts said that cells are deadliest when they are in the bloodstream travelling to a new location - this process is called metastasis. Now, for breast cancer patients, these rogue cells are more likely to jump into the blood at night than during the day.