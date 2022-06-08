According to the New York Times, individuals in the clinical experiment previously received treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, and invasive surgery, all of which could cause bowel, urinary, and sexual dysfunction. The 18 patients expected to have to go through these surgeries as the next step in the research. However, they were surprised to learn that no more therapy was required. Experts were astounded by the trial's outcomes, stating that total remission in every single patient is "unheard-of."