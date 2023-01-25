Cancer deaths more common among older adults with type 2 diabetes

People with morbid obesity (BMI 35 or higher) experienced one of the biggest annual increases of 5.8%, according to their analysis of who was most affected by the rising cancer mortality rate, observes a group of researchers, led by Dr Suping Ling of the University of Leicester in England, In contrast, type 2 diabetics with normal body weights (BMI 18.5-24.9) only experienced an average rise of 0.7%.