Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 01:06 PM IST
US President Joe Biden has announced an ambitious plan to reduce cancer deaths in the US.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the US after heart disease. And, now, US President Joe Biden has unveiled an ambitious strategy to lower its fatalities. Biden introduced a new organisation called ARPA-H, or Advanced Research Projects Agencies for Health, at a significant policy speech in Boston. Biden lost his adult son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer.