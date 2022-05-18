Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Cannes 2022: India’s largest contingent attend the prestigious Cannes 2022 red carpet. See pics

Cannes 2022: India’s largest contingent attend the prestigious Cannes 2022 red carpet. See pics

Indian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Deepika Padukone poses during a photocall of the Jury at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
1 min read . 11:01 AM ISTLivemint

  • Indian delegation including R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur attend Cannes 2022 Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 brought together host of glamorous celebrities from all over the world. The opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday as Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led the star-studded Indian delegation on the Red Carpet at Palais des Festivals.

The glamorous red carpet contingent aincluded R Madhavan, Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shekhar Kapur. Other stars included Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and folk singer Mame Khan are also a part of the Indian delegation led by the Information and Broadcasting Minister.

Cannes : Ricky Kej, from left, Vani Tripathi, R. Madhavan, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shekhar Kapur pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Cannes : Ricky Kej, from left, Vani Tripathi, R. Madhavan, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shekhar Kapur pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone who is currently creating waves at Cannes Film Festival as a jury member attended the red carpet ceremony wearing a saree designed by Sabyasachi.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film Coupez (Final Cut) Out of competition - Cannes, France.
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film Coupez (Final Cut) Out of competition - Cannes, France.
Actor Akshay Kumar too was part of the official delegation but had to opt-out after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Cannes 2022: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes on Tuesday.
Cannes 2022: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes on Tuesday.
At the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival India has been named the 'Country of Honour' at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event.

Cannes: Jury members Rebecca Hall, left, and Deepika Padukone pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Cannes: Jury members Rebecca Hall, left, and Deepika Padukone pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Notably, the 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off with an eye turned to Russia's war in Ukraine and a live satellite video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on a new generation of filmmakers to confront dictators as Charlie Chaplin satirized Adolf Hitler.

After tributes and musical numbers, Zelenskyy was streamed live for the formally attired audience who had gathered for the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy “Final Cut." Zelenskyy, dressed in his signature olive green shirt, drew a thunderous standing ovation and and spoke at length about the connection between cinema and reality. He referenced films like Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now" and Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator" as not unlike Ukraine’s present circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies)

